NEW YORK, Sept 14 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities fell on Wednesday, but news that the retail sales levels were unchanged in August compared to July dampened selling.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last down 4/32 in price and yielding 2.01 percent, up from 2 percent late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was off 16/32 in price for a yield of 3.35 percent, up from 3.33 percent at Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by W Simon)