* No French-German statement on Greece, more bid for bonds
* Treasury to sell $21 billion in 10 yr notes at 1 p.m.
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. Treasury prices edged
higher on Tuesday, as a weak Italian bond auction and news that
there would be no joint French and German statement on Greece
rekindled demand for safe-haven debt.
Italy sold 6.5 billion euros in five-year bonds in an
auction that drew barely any spare bidders. Meanwhile, French
and German leaders struck down rumors that they would make a
joint statement on Greece on Tuesday.
"People were expecting some good news," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, fixed income strategist at 4Cast, Inc. "but now
there's no statement. There's no news."
That realization led to a reversal of some overnight
selling, brining Treasury yields back to near their closing
levels from Monday. Beyond that, price gains were muted.
Goldberg said it would take some more definitive bad news to
get another rally going in the Treasury market.
"Volumes are a bit depressed this morning. We've seen
Treasuries stabilize in a range so there isn't a lot of action
going on. There's a reluctance to push yields lower at this
point."
He identified the next technically important level in the
benchmark 10-year yield as 1.90 percent.
"It's risk-on risk-off so quickly that people have been
sitting on the sidelines for the past week or so," he added.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR, were last trading 1/32
higher in price and yielding 1.95 percent.
The Treasury Department is preparing to sell $21 billion in
re-opened 10-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) in the second of
three auctions scheduled for this week.
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR traded 2/32 lower in price to
yield 3.26 percent. up from 3.25 percent late on Monday.
(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)