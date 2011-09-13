* Treasury to sell $21 billion in 10 yr notes at 1 p.m.
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. Treasury prices slipped
on Tuesday ahead of a 10-year note auction as stocks edged
higher in the United States and Europe, reversing some of the
previous day's flight-to-safety buying.
The selling, despite a weak Italian bond auction earlier in
the day, appeared driven mostly by preparation for a 1 p.m.
auction of $21 billion in 10-year notes.
"You've got kind of a turn away from the flight-to-quality
bid, and all of a sudden you've got to bid on 10-year notes at
one o'clock, so 10s and 30s are leading prices lower," said
Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR, were last trading
9/32 lower in price and yielding 1.99 percent, up from 1.95
percent at Monday's close.
Raymond Remy, a trader at Daiwa Securities, said he
expected better demand at the auction if the 10-year yield
returns above 2 percent in pre-auction trading.
The 10-year is set to break a record low in auction yield,
anyway, beating the previous record of 2.14 percent set at last
month's auction.
Activity in the Treasury market was light, however.
"Volumes are a bit depressed this morning. We've seen
Treasuries stabilize in a range so there isn't a lot of action
going on," said Gennadiy Goldberg, fixed income strategist at
4Cast Inc.
He identified the next technically important level in the
benchmark 10-year yield as 1.90 percent, if prices were to
rally further.
"It's risk-on, risk-off so quickly that people have been
sitting on the sidelines for the past week or so," he said.
The Treasury Department is preparing to sell $21 billion in
re-opened 10-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) in the second of
three auctions scheduled this week.
Justin Lederer, interest-rate strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York, said buyers would be wary.
"Most (traders) will be extremely cautious in their setups
ahead of 1 p.m. given the potential for breaking news at any
point and a safe-haven bid materializing, especially near the
European close," he wrote in a note to clients.
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 25/32 in price to yield
3.29 percent, up from 3.25 percent late on Monday.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)