* Treasury sold $21 bln 10-years at high yield of 2 pct

* 30-year bond prices cut before auction on Wednesday (Updates prices)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Tuesday as stock market gains damped demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The more subdued demand for safety appeared to carry over into the U.S. Treasury's $21 billion 10-year note auction had the highest level of indirect bids, but the lowest level of direct ones, since June. And the ratio of bids offered to those accepted was the lowest since May.

"You've got kind of a turn away from the flight-to-quality bid," said Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

That mood contributed to some mixed results for the Treasury auction where the bid-to-cover ratio for 10-year paper yielding just 2 percent was 3.03, a little weaker than the average of 3.21 for the last four 10-year note sales, said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

Treasuries were already weaker on the day before the auction as major stock indexes .SPX .IXIC .DJI rose, led by industrial and big-cap technology shares.

That let the 10-year sector make modest price cuts, Lyngen observed. After the sale, Treasuries traded "sideways," holding the previous weakness.

Ahead of Wednesday's $13 billion sale of 30-year bonds, long-dated securities underperformed shorter ones, in contrast to their recent outperformance, a trend that had emerged when markets started expecting a new round of monetary easing.

Though the method of such monetary accommodation remains uncertain and the notion of more easing, itself, will face some opposition at next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, the possibility the Fed would either buy more bonds or increase the average maturity of its holdings has favored long-dated issues.

On Tuesday, however, long bonds gave back some gains. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 1-11/32 in price, their yields rising to 3.32 percent from 3.25 percent on Monday.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR slipped 10/32, their yields rising to 1.99 percent from 1.95 percent on Monday.

Activity in the Treasury market was light, traders said.

"We've seen Treasuries stabilize in a range so there isn't a lot of action going on," said Gennadiy Goldberg, fixed income strategist at 4Cast Inc. "It's risk-on, risk-off so quickly that people have been sitting on the sidelines for the past week or so."

Justin Lederer, interest-rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, said the market was extremely calm throughout the morning and early afternoon, with prices on a one-way path lower with 10s through 30s leading the backup.

"The focus now turns to tomorrow's 30-year auction," he said. "Most will never forget last month's 10-basis-point tail, but one eye remains on any developments out of Europe."

Hopes that Europe's top powers would supply fresh support for Greece aided global stocks and the euro on Tuesday.

News that Greek, German and French leaders would hold a conference call on Wednesday underpinned those hopes. [ID:nL5E7KD29C] (Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Leslie Adler)