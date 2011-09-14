* Moody's downgrade of French banks is smaller than feared

* Call between French, German, Greek leaders offers hope

* European banks selling Treasuries for more liquidity

* U.S. to sell $13 bln in reopened 30-year bonds (Refiles to fix lead syntax)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday as Greek debt talk hopes emboldened investors to buy riskier assets, but some of the selling in U.S. bonds were also identified as a scramble for liquidity.

Losses were heaviest for longer-dated Treasury debt, with the 30-year bond price falling close to a full point ahead of the Treasury's 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) auction of 30-year bonds.

Signs of more stability in Europe took away the driving force behind Treasuries' rally -- the desire by market participants to stash their money in the safest possible place.

Traders also said European institutions were actively selling Treasuries to raise cash.

"We're seeing a lot of Europeans potentially having to liquidate dollar denominated assets to create liquidity," said Joe Larizza, head of governments and agencies trading at Vining Sparks in Memphis.

"They're having -- I wouldn't call it a crisis yet but it's getting there."

In Europe, a scheduled conference call between the leaders of France, Germany and Greece demonstrated the European leaders' willingness to continue to try to prevent Greece from defaulting on its debt.

Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service downgraded two of the largest French banks, but the ratings cut was smaller than expected and did not include a third bank, as many had feared. [ID:nL3E7KE09F]

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR slipped 6/32, their yields rising to 2.02 percent from 2 percent on Tuesday.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 19/32 in price, their yields rising to 3.35 percent from 3.33 percent on Tuesday.

The Treasury will sell $13 billion in reopened 30-year bonds today, the final auction this week, with U.S. debt sales totaling $66 billion.

Losses were briefly tempered by news that retail sales levels in the U.S. in August did not rise at all compared to July.

"The consumer reacted to the debt ceiling, the downgrade and the equity market swoon by basically hunkering down and not spending," said Tom Porcelli, senior U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"It was flat on the headline, but even more troubling for us is flat on the control number, which excludes gas, building and auto dealers. This is not a good sign for an economy that is struggling."

Porcelli said the Treasury market's reaction to the number was likely muted because market participants had worked the possibility of poor retail sales figures into their trading strategies ahead of time.

