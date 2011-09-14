NEW YORK, Sept 14 The prices of most U.S. Treasury securities edged higher on Wednesday, erasing losses, though the 30-year bond remained in the red ahead of a 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) auction.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last trading unchanged in price and yielding 2 percent. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was off 9/32 in price and yielding 3.34 percent, up from 3.33 percent late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)