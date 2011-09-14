NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed losses with the 30-year bond turning positive after the Treasury auctioned $13 billion in re-opened 30-year bonds.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR cut its loss to 4/32 after the 30-year auction, from 6/32 before it, leaving its yield at 2.01 percent.

"The auction was well received with a 2.5 basis point stop-through and non-dealer bidding at 56.7 percent versus the 53 percent norm (the average of the last four 30-year openings," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

"Treasuries were trading slightly weaker ahead of the auction, building in a very small outright concession. Since the results, Treasuries have found a modest bid," he said.

Volumes in the 30-year sector were slightly above average for a 30-year auction day at 104 percent of norms before the auction and the marketshare was firm at 6 percent versus a 5.5 percent norm, Lyngen said.