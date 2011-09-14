* U.S. $13 bln 30-year bond auction draws strong bid
* Moody's downgrade of French banks is smaller than feared
* Europe leaders: Essential Athens sticks to fiscal goals
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The U.S. Treasury 30-year
bond advanced after the Treasury's auction of the security on
Wednesday, outperforming the rest of the market.
The strong bid for the $13 billion in 30-year bonds stirred
a bid that erased losses across the yield curve.
For its part, the 30-year bond erased a pre-auction loss
and climbed 27/32 after the sale. Its yield, which moves
inversely to price, fell to 3.28 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down just
1/32 afterward, yielding 2 percent.
"This was the most aggressively bid 30-year bond sale since
the March 2011 auction, which also stopped 2.9 basis points
short," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies
& Co in New York.
In contrast, last month's new issue auction tailed 9.4
basis points, Simons noted.
The 2.85 bid cover ratio was the strongest since March 2011
and a solid improvement over the 2.08 ratio in the new issue
auction last month, he noted.
Better participation from the buyside was behind the
auction strength, Simons said.
"The $6.0 billion direct bid was the second largest in a
reopening in the past year and would rank well against the new
issues as well in light of the fact that these reopenings are
$3 billion smaller," he said.
Treasuries found a modest bid after the auction, said Ian
Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group
in Stamford, Connecticut.
Volumes in the 30-year sector were slightly above average
for a 30-year auction day at 104 percent of norms before the
auction and the market share was firm at 6 percent versus a 5.5
percent norm, he said.
With the exception of the 30-year bond, however, other
Treasury maturities traded in a tight range as European leaders
worked to contain a sovereign debt crisis.
Worries that Austria's parliament could face delays in
approving changes to a euro zone stability fund created a small
bid for safe-haven U.S. debt. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KE34A]
The leaders of France and Germany told Greek Prime Minister
George Papandreou in a conference call it was vital to
implement reforms and meet fiscal goals set under a July 21
bailout plan. [ID:nP6E7JV05E]
On the domestic front, consumer spending was flat in August
from July, data showed.
"It was flat on the headline, but even more troubling for
us is that it was flat on the control number, which excludes
gas, building and auto dealers. This is not a good sign for an
economy that is struggling," said Tom Porcelli, senior U.S.
economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
Some traders also said European institutions actively sold
Treasuries to raise cash.
"We're seeing a lot of Europeans potentially having to
liquidate dollar-denominated assets to create liquidity," said
Joe Larizza, head of governments and agencies trading at Vining
Sparks in Memphis.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded two of France's
largest banks, but the cut was smaller than expected and did
not include a third bank, as many had feared. [ID:nL3E7KE09F]
Separately, IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters, reported that
U.S. banks were picking up some business by signing private
agreements to lend dollars to European financial firms,
replacing a source of cash lost when money market funds stopped
buying their commercial paper. [ID:nL5E7KE2E9]
