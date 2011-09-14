* U.S. $13 bln 30-year bond auction draws strong bid

* Moody's downgrade of French banks is smaller than feared

* Europe leaders: Essential Athens sticks to fiscal goals (Updates comment, prices after 30-yr sale, changes byline)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Sept 14 The U.S. Treasury 30-year bond advanced after the Treasury's auction of the security on Wednesday, outperforming the rest of the market.

The strong bid for the $13 billion in 30-year bonds stirred a bid that erased losses across the yield curve.

For its part, the 30-year bond erased a pre-auction loss and climbed 27/32 after the sale. Its yield, which moves inversely to price, fell to 3.28 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down just 1/32 afterward, yielding 2 percent.

"This was the most aggressively bid 30-year bond sale since the March 2011 auction, which also stopped 2.9 basis points short," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

In contrast, last month's new issue auction tailed 9.4 basis points, Simons noted.

The 2.85 bid cover ratio was the strongest since March 2011 and a solid improvement over the 2.08 ratio in the new issue auction last month, he noted.

Better participation from the buyside was behind the auction strength, Simons said.

"The $6.0 billion direct bid was the second largest in a reopening in the past year and would rank well against the new issues as well in light of the fact that these reopenings are $3 billion smaller," he said.

Treasuries found a modest bid after the auction, said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

Volumes in the 30-year sector were slightly above average for a 30-year auction day at 104 percent of norms before the auction and the market share was firm at 6 percent versus a 5.5 percent norm, he said.

With the exception of the 30-year bond, however, other Treasury maturities traded in a tight range as European leaders worked to contain a sovereign debt crisis.

Worries that Austria's parliament could face delays in approving changes to a euro zone stability fund created a small bid for safe-haven U.S. debt. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KE34A]

The leaders of France and Germany told Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in a conference call it was vital to implement reforms and meet fiscal goals set under a July 21 bailout plan. [ID:nP6E7JV05E]

On the domestic front, consumer spending was flat in August from July, data showed.

"It was flat on the headline, but even more troubling for us is that it was flat on the control number, which excludes gas, building and auto dealers. This is not a good sign for an economy that is struggling," said Tom Porcelli, senior U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

Some traders also said European institutions actively sold Treasuries to raise cash.

"We're seeing a lot of Europeans potentially having to liquidate dollar-denominated assets to create liquidity," said Joe Larizza, head of governments and agencies trading at Vining Sparks in Memphis.

Moody's Investors Service downgraded two of France's largest banks, but the cut was smaller than expected and did not include a third bank, as many had feared. [ID:nL3E7KE09F]

Separately, IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters, reported that U.S. banks were picking up some business by signing private agreements to lend dollars to European financial firms, replacing a source of cash lost when money market funds stopped buying their commercial paper. [ID:nL5E7KE2E9] (Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)