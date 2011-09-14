* France and Germany: Greece's future is in the euro zone
* Strong $13 bln 30-year bond sale gives bonds brief lift
(Updates comment, prices)
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Most U.S. Treasuries prices
slipped on Wednesday as steps to resolve Europe's debt crisis
drew investors to riskier assets such as stocks -- to the
detriment of safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Data showing that U.S. retail sales were flat in August and
a well-bid 30-year Treasury bond auction fueled some
short-lived gains, but steady stock market gains that propelled
major indexes up by more than 1 percent left bonds in a
downward drift.
"Weaker-than-forecast retail sales figures and a delayed
vote on changes to the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund by an
Austrian parliamentary panel did generate a bit of a safe-haven
bid this morning," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone &
McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
Outside of that, however, a "moderately weak tone"
prevailed in the bond market throughout the day, briefly
interrupted when the 30-year Treasury bond auction stirred a
bid, mainly in that sector of the curve.
In late trade, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR
were down 3/32, their yield at 2.01 percent, while 30-year
bonds were up 19/32, their yield at 3.29 percent.
With the exception of the 30-year bond, Treasuries traded
in fairly narrow ranges as steps to resolve Europe's debt
crisis overcame fears that Greece could default on its debt.
Europe's top bureaucrat said plans for a common euro zone
bond, seen by many as a key tool to ease the region's festering
debt crisis, would soon be presented. For details, see
[ID:nLDE78D03R]
Also, leaders of France and Germany told Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou it was vital to implement reforms
and meet fiscal goals set under a July 21 bailout plan, but
also said that Greece's future was in the euro zone.
[ID:nP6E7JV05E]
"The strong comments of support from France and Germany
helped to support risk assets this afternoon, adding to the
pressure on Treasuries," Canavan said.
Meanwhile, bond market participants are largely on hold
ahead of next week's two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting,
Canavan said.
"The 10-year yield reached a modern era record low just two
days ago; now it's really about positioning ahead of the FOMC
outcome," he said.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)