NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Thursday but pared their losses slightly after weekly jobless claims came in higher than expected.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last trading 15/32 lower in price and yielding 2.05 percent, up from 1.99 percent late on Wednesday. The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was off 16/32 in price and yielding 3.30 percent, up from 3.28 percent at Wednesday's close. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)