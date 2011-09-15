NEW YORK, Sept 15 The price of the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond fell more than a full point on Thursday, as the prospect of a long stretch of loose monetary policy coupled with higher inflation prompted investors to dump long bonds.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last off 1-2/32 in price and yielding 3.33 percent, up from 3.28 percent at Wednesday's close. Data on Thursday showed consumer prices rising more than expected in August. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)