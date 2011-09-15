* Central banks' 3-mo dlr liquidity program spurs optimism

* ECB, others to conduct operations in October-December

* Investors sell safe-haven US debt, but riskier assets

* Big European bank shares surge, euro climbs

* Aug CPI rises more than expected (Adds comment, updates prices, changes byline)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. government debt prices fell on Thursday as a global central bank plan to provide three-month dollar loans to European financial firms encouraged investors to move into riskier assets like stocks.

News that U.S. inflation rose more than expected in August offered a subplot: bond investors dislike inflation because it erodes the buying power of fixed-income investments.

Fron a broader perspective, however, the Federal Reserve prefers mild inflation to the risk of deflation because the latter dynamic causes people to refrain from economic activity as they await lower prices, slowing the economy even more.

But grabbing the most attention was news that major central banks around the world had decided to offer three-month U.S. dollar loans to commercial banks to prevent money markets from freezing up in the wake of Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

The European Central Bank said that in coordination with the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank, it would hold three fixed-rate operations between October and December to offer banks as many dollars as needed to ease any funding year-end funding crunch. [ID:nL5E7KF2EO])

"Investors have worried for weeks that a liquidity crisis was brewing in the European banking system and that fear caused yields on safe-haven Treasuries to dip below 2 percent," said Jeffrey Cleveland, senior economist at Los Angeles-based Payden & Rygel, with $60 billion in assets under management.

"The announcement that the Fed and the ECB would make sure there is dollar liquidity for three months was the real driver today," he said.

The announcement sharply boosted European bank shares .SX7P and the euro EUR=. Shares in French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) climbed as much as 22 percent from the previous day's close before ending 13 percent higher. On Wall Street, major stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI rose more than 1 percent.

Investors' willingness to take on riskier assets worked to the disadvantage of safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 26/32 in price, allowing its yield to rise to 2.09 percent from 1.99 percent at Wednesday's close.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR fell 1-18/32, pushing its yield up to 3.36 percent from 3.28 percent on Wednesday.

"The ECB-Fed joint announcement caused a risk-on trade because they're providing dollar funding through year-end," said BNP Paribas Treasury trader Rick Klingman in New York.

In addition, U.S. data showed consumer prices rose more than expected in August. That led some investors to worry inflation would erode the value of their long bonds even as the Fed kept rates on hold until at least the middle of 2013.

That led to selling in 30-year Treasury bonds.

Traders also noted an article in the UK's Telegraph newspaper that quoted Li Daokui, a top advisor to China's central bank, saying China would like to sell its vast holdings of U.S. Treasuries and use its dollars to buy assets like real estate and stocks instead.

The article "put a little bit of pressure on the Treasury markets right around nine o'clock," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Mongtomery Scott in Philadelphia.

"We were at the highest yields in about two weeks, but we ran into some pretty heavy resistance at the 2.10 percent 10-year yield level," he added. (Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)