* Traders still betting on new Fed program next week

* Technical analysis shows curve flattening ahead

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. debt prices with maturities of between five and 10 years slipped on Friday, but the price of the 30-year bond rose as traders placed more bets that the Federal Reserve would take action.

Many U.S. market participants are expecting the Federal Open Market Committee, which meets next week, to decide to launch a program to stimulate the economy by buying more longer-dated U.S. debt while selling short paper such as bills and one-year notes.

"There continues to be speculation that policy action will involve purchasing the bond or having a higher allocation toward the long end than previous actions," said John Briggs, interest rate strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

The Fed will hold a two-day meeting starting on Tuesday to discuss recent economic indicators and developments in the financial markets, and whether the overall picture of the U.S. economy suggests a need for immediate new action to stave off a recession.

Briggs said that was one of several reasons behind the small but distinct bid for bonds.

"It looks like technically the spread between 10-year yields and bond yields is heading down to 120 (basis points) and possibly 103. On a charting technical basis there's a lot of support for it," he added.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last trading 4/32 higher in price and yielding 3.35 percent. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 2/32 in price for a yield of 2.09 percent at Thursday's close. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)