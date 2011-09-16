* Operation Twist looks like less of a sure thing

* Wider consensus seen among European leaders on Greece

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. debt prices fell on Friday as growing confidence that European leaders could find a solution for the Greek debt crisis, along with waning certainty about more Federal Reserve economic stimulus, sapped the appeal of Treasuries.

Traders said they were less worried on Friday that Greece's fiscal troubles would eventually bring down the European financial system.

"There's a view that the global leaders are coming up with a plan for a soft landing on Greece," said Scott Graham, head of Treasury trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner was in Poland on Friday, where he discussed with European finance ministers the possibility of leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund to give it more clout to tackle the region's debt problems. [ID:nL3E7KG0KC]

Meanwhile, while there was still some hope the Fed would soon announce a new bond-buying program nicknamed "Operation Twist," fewer traders were betting money on it.

In recent days, many U.S. market participants had come to expect the Federal Open Market Committee, which meets next week, to decide to launch a program to stimulate the economy by buying more longer-dated U.S. debt while selling short paper such as bills and one-year notes.

"There continues to be speculation that policy action will involve purchasing the bond or having a higher allocation toward the long end than previous actions," said John Briggs, interest rate strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

But those expectations dimmed on Friday as higher-than-expected inflation readings, along with somewhat stable stocks, offered a less dire economic picture.

"There were a lot of people out there believing in a high probability of quantitative easing, and I think the view is starting to shift that quantitative easing is not such a sure thing," Graham said. "The Fed only has a couple of bullets left."

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR fell 16/32 in price for a yield of 3.38 percent, up from 3.35 percent late on Thursday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 10/32 in price for a yield of 2.11 percent, up from 2.08 percent at Thursday's close.

Joe Larizza, head of government and agencies trading at Vining Sparks in Memphis, said market participants should watch for selling in Treasuries by mortgage servicers who were adjusting their portfolios after a wave of mortgage refinancings spurred by low interest rates.

BMO's Graham said he expected to see selling by corporate bond underwriters preparing for new corporate bond issues, in a move known as rate-locking. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)