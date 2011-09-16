NEW YORK, Sept 16 The price of the 30-year Treasury bond edged higher on Friday, reversing losses.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last trading 4/32 higher in price for a yield of 3.35 percent. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR also pared losses and were last trading 5/32 lower in price and yielding 2.10 percent, up from 2.08 percent at Thursday's close. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)