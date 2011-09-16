* Treasury prices boosted as stocks erase early gains

* Wider consensus seen among European leaders on Greece

* But investors still cautious head into weekend (Recasts lead paragraph, adds stocks, volume, UMich info, comments, updates prices)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. debt prices edged higher on Friday, as traders headed into the weekend with dim hope that Greece's debt troubles were contained, while a reading of U.S. consumer confidence showed spirits were still low.

Price action in the market was volatile, though moves in either direction were small. Volume was low, about 24 percent below the 20-day moving average just after 10 a.m., according to ICAP.

And the trades that were visible seemed to offer an explanation for the volatility:

"We've had good flows today with hedge funds spec-ing the market more than I've seen in a while," said William O'Donnell, head of interest-rate strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

"I think we'll see more spec trading now that (10-year) Treasury rates are in the middle of the 2.30 percent to 1.90 percent range."

U.S. consumer sentiment inched up in early September, but Americans remained gloomy about the future with a gauge of expectations falling to the lowest level since 1980, a survey released on Friday showed. [ID:nS1E78E0P2]

Traders said they were a little less worried on Friday that Greece's fiscal troubles would eventually bring down the European financial system.

"There's a view that the global leaders are coming up with a plan for a soft landing on Greece," said Scott Graham, head of Treasury trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner was in Poland on Friday, where he discussed with European finance ministers the possibility of leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund to give it more clout to tackle the region's debt problems. [ID:nL3E7KG0KC]

But a source told Reuters the finance ministers had neither rejected nor endorsed leveraging their bailout fund. [ID:nLDE78F0AD]

And not everyone in the market believed the Europe problem was solved.

"I think there's going to be mounting pressures," said Joe Larizza, head of government and agencies trading at Vining Sparks in Memphis. "I don't think this is over."

Meanwhile, while there was still some hope the Fed would soon announce a new bond-buying program nicknamed "Operation Twist," fewer traders were betting money on it.

In recent days, many U.S. market participants had come to expect the Federal Open Market Committee, which meets next week, to decide to launch a program to stimulate the economy by buying more longer-dated U.S. debt while selling short paper such as bills and one-year notes.

"There continues to be speculation that policy action will involve purchasing the bond or having a higher allocation toward the long end than previous actions," said John Briggs, interest rate strategist at RBS.

But those expectations dimmed somewhat on Friday as higher-than-expected inflation readings, along with somewhat stable stocks, offered a less dire economic picture.

"There were a lot of people out there believing in a high probability of quantitative easing, and I think the view is starting to shift that quantitative easing is not such a sure thing," Graham said. "The Fed only has a couple of bullets left."

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR rose 21/32 in price for a yield of 3.32 percent, down from 3.35 percent late on Thursday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were up 2/32 in price for a yield of 2.07 percent, down from 2.08 percent at Thursday's close.

Vining Sparks' Larizza said market participants should watch for selling in Treasuries by mortgage servicers who were adjusting their portfolios after a wave of mortgage refinancings spurred by low interest rates.

BMO's Graham said he expected to see selling by corporate bond underwriters preparing for new corporate bond issues, in a move known as rate-locking. (Additional reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)