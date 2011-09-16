NEW YORK, Sept 16 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities edged higher on Friday, reversing losses after gains in major stock indexes evaporated.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last trading 2/32 higher in price and yielding 2.07 percent, down from 2.08 percent late on Thursday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was up 21/32 in price and yielding 3.32 percent, down from 3.35 percent at Thursday's close. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)