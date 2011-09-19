NEW YORK, Sept 19 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR extended its advance to two points on Monday amid hopes that the Federal Reserve would buy more longer-dated securities and as renewed fears of a Greek debt default spurred a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

As Treasuries rallied, 30-year bonds were up 2-1/32, their yields falling to 3.21 percent from 3.31 percent on Friday.

Worries about the euro zone's debt situation pushed U.S. bond prices up and their yields lower, as such concerns typically inspire a flight to quality to safe-haven U.S. debt.

Traders were awaiting the results of a conference call between EU and IMF inspectors and Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos later on Monday. Without fiscal reforms, lenders have threatened to withhold the next tranche of bailout aid for Greece -- without which the country is expected to run out of cash in October.

As they have for weeks, long-dated Treasuries US30YT=RR outperformed shorter ones on the expectation that one aspect of the Fed's next easing attempt will be a gradual shift in its balance sheet composition toward longer-dated securities. The Fed holds a two-day monetary policy meeting on Sept. 20-21.

(Reporting by Ellen Freilich, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)