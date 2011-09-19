* Treasuries rally on expectation of Fed easing

* Bonds outpeform on view Fed will shift portfolio

* Euro zone developments spur safety bid

* Greece set for conference call on next bailout tranche

(Adds comment, updates prices)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Sept 19 The U.S. Treasury market rose on Monday as the market looked forward to more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve and the euro zone debt situation spurred a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

As they have for weeks, long-dated Treasuries US30YT=RR outperformed shorter ones on the expectation that one aspect of the Fed's next easing attempt will be a gradual shift in its balance sheet composition toward longer-dated securities. The Fed holds a two-day monetary policy meeting on Sept. 20-21.

Worries about the euro zone's debt situation also fed a safety bid for U.S. government debt, pushing U.S. bond prices up and their yields lower. That bid was reinforced by losses on Wall Street where major stock indexes fell more than 2 percent on renewed fears of a Greek debt default.

"Risk is 'off' as concerns rise over Greece receiving its next payment from the EU and IMF, and on disappointment after the weekend Ecofin meetings delivered little," said John Briggs, interest rate strategist at RBS.

"This morning reminds us of the price of being short Treasuries in this environment, reinforcing our view that the only position choices remain flat or long," he said.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YR=RR rose 25/32, their yields easing to 1.96 percent from 2.05 percent on Friday.

Thirty-year bonds rose 1-23/32, their yields falling to 3.23 percent from 3.31 percent on Friday.

In contrast, two-year Treasury notes US2YR=RR were unchanged, yielding 0.16 percent. The Fed has said it will keep short-term interest rates near zero at least until mid-2013.

Trades based on the view that the difference between 10- and 30-year yields will narrow were also recommended.

"We like the 10s-30s curve flattener as daily and weekly momentum all suggest we could return to the 102-bp 'support' area in this flattening move," Briggs said. The difference between 10- and 30-year yields was 126 basis points on Monday.

Expectations the Fed may buy long-term Treasuries and sell an equal amount of short-term Treasuries "could lower 10-year yields by 15 basis points and push up 2-year notes by 15 basis points, so the maximum curve adjustment would be a 30-basis-point flattener," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo/Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "This would help anchor 10-year yields at lower levels."

Traders were awaiting the results of a conference call between EU and IMF inspectors and Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos later on Monday.

Without fiscal reforms, lenders have threatened to withhold the next tranche of bailout aid for Greece -- without which the country is expected to run out of cash in October.

