NEW YORK, Sept 19 The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR expanded its gain to a point as safe-haven U.S. government debt rallied on growing nervousness about a Greek debt default.

International lenders told Greece on Monday it must shrink its public sector and improve tax collection to avoid default within weeks as investors spooked by political setbacks in Europe dumped risky euro zone assets. [ID:nL5E7KJ34A]

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YR=RR rose a point, their yields easing to 1.94 percent from 2.05 percent on Friday.

"Risk is 'off' as concerns rise over Greece receiving its next payment from the EU and IMF, and on disappointment after the weekend Ecofin meetings delivered little," said John Briggs, interest rate strategist at RBS.

Long-dated Treasuries were the best performers, aided by the expectation that one aspect of the Fed's next easing attempt will be a gradual shift in its balance sheet composition toward longer-dated securities. The Fed holds a two-day monetary policy meeting on Sept. 20-21.

