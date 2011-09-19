NEW YORK, Sept 19 The benchmark U.S. 10-year
Treasury note US10YT=RR expanded its gain to a point as
safe-haven U.S. government debt rallied on growing nervousness
about a Greek debt default.
International lenders told Greece on Monday it must shrink
its public sector and improve tax collection to avoid default
within weeks as investors spooked by political setbacks in
Europe dumped risky euro zone assets. [ID:nL5E7KJ34A]
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YR=RR rose a point, their
yields easing to 1.94 percent from 2.05 percent on Friday.
"Risk is 'off' as concerns rise over Greece receiving its
next payment from the EU and IMF, and on disappointment after
the weekend Ecofin meetings delivered little," said John
Briggs, interest rate strategist at RBS.
Long-dated Treasuries were the best performers, aided by
the expectation that one aspect of the Fed's next easing
attempt will be a gradual shift in its balance sheet
composition toward longer-dated securities. The Fed holds a
two-day monetary policy meeting on Sept. 20-21.
