* Treasuries rally on expectation of Fed easing
* Bonds outperform on view Fed will shift portfolio
* Euro zone developments spur safety bid
* Greece in conference call on next bailout tranche
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 19 The U.S. Treasury market rose
on Monday on expectations of more monetary easing from the
Federal Reserve and as the euro zone debt crisis spurred a bid
for safe-haven government debt.
Long-dated Treasuries outperformed shorter ones on bets one
aspect of the Fed's next easing attempt will be a gradual shift
in its balance sheet composition toward longer-dated
securities. The Fed holds a two-day monetary policy meeting on
Sept. 20-21.
The safe-haven bid from a lack of new agreements to ease
the euro zone crisis was reinforced by losses on Wall Street,
where major stock indexes fell more than 1 percent on renewed
fears of a Greek debt default.
"Risk is 'off' as concerns rise over Greece receiving its
next payment from the EU and IMF, and on disappointment after
the weekend Ecofin meetings delivered little," said John
Briggs, interest rate strategist at RBS.
Monday's market action "reminds us of the price of being
short Treasuries in this environment, reinforcing our view that
the only position choices remain flat or long," he said.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YR=RR rose 1-1/32 in price,
their yields easing to 1.94 percent from 2.05 percent Friday.
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR rose 2-18/32, their yields
falling to 3.18 percent, or the lowest since January 2009, from
3.31 percent on Friday.
In contrast, two-year Treasury notes US2YR=RR were 1/32
higher to yield 0.15 percent, down from 0.17 percent late
Friday. The Fed has said it will keep short-term interest rates
near zero at least until mid-2013.
Trades based on the view that the difference between 10-
and 30-year yields will narrow were also recommended.
"We like the 10s-30s curve flattener as daily and weekly
momentum all suggest we could return to the 102-bp 'support'
area in this flattening move," Briggs said. The difference
between 10- and 30-year yields was 125 basis points on Monday.
Expectations the Fed may buy long-term Treasuries and sell
an equal amount of short-term Treasuries "could lower 10-year
yields by 15 basis points and push up 2-year notes by 15 basis
points, so the maximum curve adjustment would be a
30-basis-point flattener," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial
economist at Bank of Tokyo/Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "This
would help anchor 10-year yields at lower levels."
Traders were awaiting the results of a conference call
between EU and IMF inspectors and Greek Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos later on Monday.
Without fiscal reforms, lenders have threatened to withhold
the next tranche of bailout aid for Greece -- without which the
country is expected to run out of cash in October.
