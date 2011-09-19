* Euro zone developments spur safety buying of U.S. debt

* Gains pared as official says Greece near agreement

* Long bonds outperform on view Fed will shift portfolio (Adds analysts' comments, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as fears over the euro zone debt crisis fueled safe-haven buying and investors looked for the Federal Reserve to intervene in the bond market to lower long-term interest rates.

The bid was reinforced by losses on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX each closed down almost 1 percent on renewed fears of a Greek debt default.

Lenders have threatened to withhold the next tranche of bailout aid for Greece if it fails to implement reforms; Greece is expected to run out of cash in October if it does not receive aid.

But a Greek finance minister in the afternoon said the country was near an agreement with its international lenders to continue receiving bailout funds, causing bonds to pare gains and stocks to pare losses.

The official's comments came in the wake of a conference call between Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and inspectors from the triumverate of international lenders know as the "troika" -- the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank.

Greece's Finance Ministry said the conference call would continue late on Tuesday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YR=RR traded 26/32 higher in price to yield 1.96 percent, down from 2.05 percent late Friday. Benchmark yields dipped to 1.93 percent on Monday, not far off the 1.879 percent level reached last week, which was the lowest level in at least 60 years.

"This is a direct result of the flow of capital coming in to the U.S. from a flight-to-quality against the risk of the euro region," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem Massachusetts.

"Risk is 'off' as concerns rise over Greece receiving its next payment from the EU and IMF, and on disappointment after the weekend Ecofin meetings delivered little," said John Briggs, interest rate strategist at RBS.

Monday's market action "reminds us of the price of being short Treasuries in this environment, reinforcing our view that the only position choices remain flat or long," he said.

As they have for weeks, long-dated Treasuries outperformed shorter ones on the expectation that one aspect of the Fed's next easing attempt will be selling of shorter-dated debt to reinvest in longer-dated maturities. The Fed holds a two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR traded 1-30/32 higher in price to yield 3.22 percent, down from 3.31 percent on Friday. Bond yields fell to 3.176 percent on Monday, marking the lowest since January 2009.

In contrast, two-year Treasury notes US2YR=RR traded unchanged in price to yield 0.16 percent. The Fed has said it will keep short-term interest rates near zero at least until mid-2013.

Trades based on the view that the difference between 10- and 30-year yields will narrow were also recommended.

"We like the 10s-30s curve flattener as daily and weekly momentum all suggest we could return to the 102 basis point 'support' area in this flattening move," Briggs said.

The difference between 10- and 30-year yields was 127 basis points on Monday. (Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Leslie Adler)