NEW YORK, Sept 20 The U.S. Treasuries prices pared early losses on Tuesday after the government reported weaker than forecast August U.S. housing starts.

Benchmark 10-year notes briefly halved early losses, leaving them down 8/32 on the day and their yields at 1.98 percent, up from 1.95 percent late on Monday.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR, down 24/32 just before the report came out, briefly trimmed that loss to 15/32 before expanding the loss again to 19/32. Its yield stood at 3.25 percent, up from 3.22 late on Monday.