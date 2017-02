NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. Treasuries prices erased almost all of their gains on Tuesday when stocks briefly headed back into the plus column, damping demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR opened lower, then turned higher when stocks lost ground, and then erased that gain when stocks made a brief foray into the plus column.

At mid-morning, the 10-year note was unchanged from late Monday, its yield at 1.95 percent. It remained unchanged when stocks slipped back into negative territory. (Editing by James Dalgleish)