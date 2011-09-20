* Stock gains damp bid for U.S. debt

* Greece pledges to cut size of public sector

* Lower-than-expected Aug housing starts trim bond losses

* Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting (Updates prices, comment)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday as stock market gains and prospective progress in Greek debt talks damped demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Major stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI pushed into the plus column and bond traders booked a few profits after the previous day's rally on the euro zone debt crisis and on expectations the Federal Reserve would buy bonds to lower longer-term rates.

Fear of a Greek debt default also receded.

Before a second conference call with Greece, the EU, IMF, and the ECB on Tuesday, Greek officials said Monday's call with those agencies had been "productive and substantive" and they expected to get an 8 billion euro ($11 billion) aid tranche it needs to avoid running out of cash next month.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YR=RR were down 4/32 in price, their yields rising to 1.96 pecent from 1.95 percent late on Monday.

Government data showed U.S. housing starts were even weaker than forecast in August but the news had little market impact.

Instead the market's dominant theme seemed to be the degree to which investors were ready to shoulder riskier assets like stocks instead of safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Volatile early trading indicated a lot of investor indecision on that question as prices of both stocks and bonds see-sawed in and out of positive territory.

When stocks took the upper hand, moving higher, bonds moved lower. Still, strategists said demand for safe-haven U.S. debt should not be underestimated.

"We continue to view long or flat as the position choices, considering European stresses and the imminent Fed meeting," said John Briggs, interest rate strategist at RBS. "Buy dips," he said, adding that he favored the 10s-30s curve flattener trade "as daily and weekly momentum all suggest a return to the 102-bp 'support' area in this flattening move."

The spread between 10- and 30-year yields was 127 basis points on Tuesday.

Even if the euro zone's most pressing debt situations become less dire, the major underlying problem of falling global growth indicators has not changed, Briggs said.

Against that backdrop, "it is hard to turn around and see a sustainable rise in yields," he said.

The International Monetary Fund's pronounced that U.S. growth would be "modest relative to historical averages for years to come" supported that view.

In its World Economic Outlook, the IMF cut its U.S. growth estimates to 1.5 percent for 2011 and 1.8 percent for 2012, from June forecasts of a 2.5 percent for 2011 and 2.7 percent for 2012, respectively.

The IMF said U.S. household and business confidence had weakened notably and market volatility had spiked due to worries about the weak economic recovery, a U.S. credit downgrade and market turmoil in Europe. [nW1E7JU00F]

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting on Tuesday that is expected to conclude with a decision to further ease monetary policy.

In late morning trade, 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were down 5/32 in price, leaving their yields at 3.23 percent. Bond yields fell to 3.176 percent on Monday, marking the lowest since January 2009.

Two-year Treasury notes US2YR=RR traded unchanged in price to yield 0.17 percent. The Fed has said it will keep short-term interest rates near zero at least until mid-2013. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)