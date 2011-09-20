* Stocks' gains restrain bid for U.S. debt
* IMF cuts U.S. and global growth forecasts
* Greece pledges to cut size of public sector
* Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR
prices erased modest losses and turned flat on Tuesday as
stocks trimmed some gains and investors maintained a steady
appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
While riskier assets like stocks and the euro improved,
the lingering uncertainty surrounding the Greek debt situation
appeared to assure demand for U.S. Treasuries.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YR=RR, down
4/32 earlier, was unchanged on the day, yielding 1.95 pecent.
A "really pessimistic U.S. and global forecast" from the
International Monetary Fund also seemed to argue the case for
holding safe-haven assets, said Cary Leahey, managing director
and senior economist at Decision Economics in New York.
The IMF said U.S. growth would be "modest relative to
historical averages for years to come." It cut its U.S. growth
estimates to 1.5 percent for 2011 and 1.8 percent for 2012,
from June forecasts of 2.5 percent for 2011 and 2.7 percent
for 2012, respectively.
The IMF said U.S. household and business confidence had
weakened notably and market volatility had spiked due to
worries about the weak economic recovery, a U.S. credit
downgrade and market turmoil in Europe. [nW1E7JU00F]
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting on
Tuesday that is expected to conclude with a decision to
further ease monetary policy.
"In light of tepid economic data, including a near stall
among both non-farm payrolls and retail sales, we expect
policy-makers to adopt a somewhat more negative assessment of
the economy as well as pursue additional policy accommodation
in Wednesday's FOMC statement," said Joseph LaVorgna, chief
economist at Deutsche Bank Securities in New York.
"The Committee is likely to support further easing in the
form of some sort of 'Operation Twist'-like maneuver, either
active or passive, whereby the Open Market Desk of the New
York Fed extends the maturity of its portfolio," he said.
The passive approach to this would be to reinvest maturing
securities into longer-dated Treasuries, LaVorgna said.
The active approach would have the Fed selling short-dated
securities in addition to those which are naturally maturing
and reinvest further out the curve, he said.
LaVorgna said he expected the reinvestment to occur "in
the seven- to 10-year range," but said an extension into bonds
was also likely.
Whichever approach the Fed takes, the Fed's intent would
be to lower long-term interest rates and provide some further,
albeit modest, monetary stimulus to the economy, he said.
Policy-makers are also likely to consider cutting interest
on reserves (IOR) or expanding policy guidance, LaVorgna
said.
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were unchanged in price,
yielding 3.22 percent. Bond yields fell to 3.176 percent on
Monday, marking the lowest since January 2009.
Two-year Treasury notes US2YR=RR traded unchanged in
price to yield 0.17 percent. The Fed has said it will keep
short-term interest rates near zero at least until mid-2013.
Before a second conference call involving Greece, the EU,
the IMF, and the ECB on Tuesday, Greek officials said Monday's
call with the agencies had been "productive and substantive"
and they expected to get an 8-billion-euro ($11 billion) aid
tranche it needs to avoid running out of cash next month.
The U.S. government reported a drop in housing starts for
August, but a rise in permits to build new housing.
