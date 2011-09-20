* Investors wary over European debt crisis outcome
* IMF cuts U.S. and global growth forecasts
* Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting
(Adds strategist's quotes, updates prices)
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. Treasury debt prices
were steady to slightly higher on Tuesday as worries over the
eventual fallout from the European debt crisis underpinned the
safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve began a two-day policy
meeting that is roundly expected to conclude with a decision to
further ease monetary policy, and those expectations also left
traders reticent to consider parting with Treasuries.
Lingering uncertainty surrounding the Greek debt situation
appeared to assure demand for U.S. government debt.
"From a bond investor's perspective, there is still
tremendous pessimism on the fundamentals," said David Dietze,
chief investment strategist at Point View Financial Services in
Summit, New Jersey.
A "really pessimistic U.S. and global forecast" from the
International Monetary Fund also seemed to argue the case for
holding safe-haven assets, said Cary Leahey, managing director
and senior economist at Decision Economics in New York.
The IMF said U.S. growth would be "modest relative to
historical averages for years to come." It cut its U.S. growth
estimates to 1.5 percent for 2011 and 1.8 percent for 2012,
from June forecasts of 2.5 percent for 2011 and 2.7 percent for
2012, respectively.
The IMF said U.S. household and business confidence had
weakened notably and market volatility had spiked due to
worries about the weak economic recovery, a U.S. credit
downgrade and market turmoil in Europe. For
details see [ID:nW1E7JU00F].
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce further
monetary easing on Wednesday, perhaps in the form of selling
shorter-dated Treasuries and buying longer-dated debt in an
effort to reduce longer-dated interest rates.
"When you have the (Fed) basically getting ready to talk
about buying more and longer-dated debt, who wants to bet
against them being successful in bidding prices up," Dietze
said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR traded 3/32
higher in price to yield 1.94 percent, down slightly from 1.95
percent late Monday and not far off a yield of 1.879 percent
reached last week, which was the lowest in at least 60 years.
A conference call involving Greece, the EU, the IMF and the
ECB finished Tuesday, with a statement expected to follow
shortly. Greek officials said Monday's call with the agencies
had been "productive and substantive" and they expected to get
an 8-billion-euro ($11 billion) aid tranche it needs to avoid
running out of cash next month.
However, on the flip side of the European situation,
Standard & Poor's ratings agency cut Italy's credit rating in a
move that increased strains on the debt-stressed euro zone.
[ID:nL3E7KK0MS]
The U.S. government on Tuesday reported a drop in housing
starts for August but a rise in permits to build new housing.
[ID:nS1E78I1JN]
Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR traded 11/32 higher
in price to yield 3.20 percent, down mildly from 3.22 percent
late Monday.
(Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James
Dalgleish)