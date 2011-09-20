* Investors wary over European debt crisis outcome

* IMF cuts U.S. and global growth forecasts

* Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting (Adds strategist's quotes, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to slightly higher on Tuesday as worries over the eventual fallout from the European debt crisis underpinned the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting that is roundly expected to conclude with a decision to further ease monetary policy, and those expectations also left traders reticent to consider parting with Treasuries.

Lingering uncertainty surrounding the Greek debt situation appeared to assure demand for U.S. government debt.

"From a bond investor's perspective, there is still tremendous pessimism on the fundamentals," said David Dietze, chief investment strategist at Point View Financial Services in Summit, New Jersey.

A "really pessimistic U.S. and global forecast" from the International Monetary Fund also seemed to argue the case for holding safe-haven assets, said Cary Leahey, managing director and senior economist at Decision Economics in New York.

The IMF said U.S. growth would be "modest relative to historical averages for years to come." It cut its U.S. growth estimates to 1.5 percent for 2011 and 1.8 percent for 2012, from June forecasts of 2.5 percent for 2011 and 2.7 percent for 2012, respectively.

The IMF said U.S. household and business confidence had weakened notably and market volatility had spiked due to worries about the weak economic recovery, a U.S. credit downgrade and market turmoil in Europe. For details see [ID:nW1E7JU00F].

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce further monetary easing on Wednesday, perhaps in the form of selling shorter-dated Treasuries and buying longer-dated debt in an effort to reduce longer-dated interest rates.

"When you have the (Fed) basically getting ready to talk about buying more and longer-dated debt, who wants to bet against them being successful in bidding prices up," Dietze said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR traded 3/32 higher in price to yield 1.94 percent, down slightly from 1.95 percent late Monday and not far off a yield of 1.879 percent reached last week, which was the lowest in at least 60 years.

A conference call involving Greece, the EU, the IMF and the ECB finished Tuesday, with a statement expected to follow shortly. Greek officials said Monday's call with the agencies had been "productive and substantive" and they expected to get an 8-billion-euro ($11 billion) aid tranche it needs to avoid running out of cash next month.

However, on the flip side of the European situation, Standard & Poor's ratings agency cut Italy's credit rating in a move that increased strains on the debt-stressed euro zone. [ID:nL3E7KK0MS]

The U.S. government on Tuesday reported a drop in housing starts for August but a rise in permits to build new housing. [ID:nS1E78I1JN]

Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 3.20 percent, down mildly from 3.22 percent late Monday. (Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)