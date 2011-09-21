NEW YORK, Sept 21 Long-dated U.S Treasuries soared in price and benchmark 10-year note yields fell to their lowest levels in over 60-years after the Federal Reserve said it will launch a new $400 billion bond purchase program.

The Fed said it will tilt its $2.85 trillion balance sheet by selling shorter-term notes and using those funds to buy longer-datead Treasuries. For more, see [ID:nS1E78J25W]

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YTRR fell to new 60-year lows of 1.87 percent, down from 1.95 percent before the statement.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR, the longest U.S. debt maturity, soared over three full points in price with yields plunging to 3.04 percent, the lowest since January 2009. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Diane Craft)