NEW YORK, Sept 21 Long-dated U.S Treasuries
soared in price and benchmark 10-year note yields fell to their
lowest levels in over 60-years after the Federal Reserve said
it will launch a new $400 billion bond purchase program.
The Fed said it will tilt its $2.85 trillion balance sheet
by selling shorter-term notes and using those funds to buy
longer-datead Treasuries. For more, see [ID:nS1E78J25W]
Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YTRR fell to new
60-year lows of 1.87 percent, down from 1.95 percent before the
statement.
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR, the longest U.S. debt
maturity, soared over three full points in price with yields
plunging to 3.04 percent, the lowest since January 2009.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Diane Craft)