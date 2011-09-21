* Market awaits outcome of Fed's policy meeting

* Fed expected to rebalance portfolio

* Rebalancing seen favoring longer-dated Treasuries (Updates comment, prices)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as markets awaited a Federal Reserve statement expected to indicate it would rebalance its portfolio in favor of longer-dated paper to keep long-term interest rates low.

Anticipation of the U.S. central bank's decision to ease monetary policy further helped fuel buying. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 17/32, their yields easing to 1.89 percent from 1.94 percent late on Tuesday.

The market expects the Fed could re-weight its portfolio toward longer-dated securities by buying longer-dated bonds with proceeds from maturing securities or by more actively selling short-dated notes to buy longer-dated bonds.

The Fed could also offer more policy guidance on the fed funds rate or the size of the Fed's balance sheet, said Joseph LaVorgna, chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank Securities.

While the current guidance explicitly applies to the level of the fed funds rate, the Fed could enhance that by linking the funds rate to various thresholds of unemployment and inflation. Or it could apply some version of the "extended period" language, which it uses to describe how long it plans to keep rates low, to the size of its balance sheet, he said.

Raymond Stone, managing director at Stone & McCarthy Research in Princeton, New Jersey, said the Fed will have to communicate its intentions in a way that will be understood by the markets, the media and the public in order to have a desirable "announcement effect".

Less dramatic action than markets are anticipating could cause bond prices to fall and yields to rise, the opposite of what the Fed intends.

The target maturity or duration of the Fed's $2.65 trillion portfolio as of the end of June was already about 4-1/2 years (54 months) in comparison to the historical range of two to three years, Stone said.

"The FOMC could decide to extend that duration to, say, five years or five and a half years," he said.

But if the Fed's policy-setting Open Market Committee frames its decision only in terms of extending duration, it may not cause the desired 'announcement effect,' Stone said, since "the duration metric may not be entirely understood by the media or the public".

Markets do not expect the Fed to expand its balance sheet through additional quantitative easing.

But everything should be on the table, said Kevin Giddis, president, fixed income capital markets at Morgan Keegan.

The "economy is very close to the brink of, at a minimum, a new and potentially vicious long-term recession," he argued.

While some members of the FOMC could dissent from the decisions made, "if the FOMC is too severely divided as to the size and scope of its action, whether to do it or not, then we have very little hope of fixing the economy," he said. (Editing by James Dalgleish)