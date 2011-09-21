* Fed says will buy $400 billion in 6- to 30-year bonds

* 10-year note yields fall to new 60-year lows on Fed move

* 30-year bond yields lowest since January 2009

* Short-dated debt yields rise as Fed plans sales (Adds details, quotes, byline)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Long-dated U.S Treasuries soared in price and benchmark 10-year note yields fell to their lowest in over 60 years on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will launch a new $400 billion bond purchase program.

The Fed said it will tilt its $2.85 trillion balance sheet by selling shorter-term notes and using those funds to buy longer-dated Treasuries.

This will involve buying $400 billion of Treasuries in the six-to-30-year range by the end of June 2012, and selling an equal amount of debt with maturities of three years or less. For more see [ID:nS1E78J25W].

"This is good for Treasuries," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at 4Cast Inc in New York. However, "whether this will create economic stimulus remains to be seen."

The Fed hopes that lower longer-term interest rates will spur risk-taking by lenders as they seek higher yields through loans to companies and consumers, and so stimulate the sluggish U.S. economy, which is threatening to tip back into recession.

Analysts, however, have been skeptical over how effective the move will be as many investors are hesitant to take credit risk as long as the euro zone's debt problems remain unresolved.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell to new 60-year lows of 1.87 percent, down from 1.95 percent before the statement.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR, the longest U.S. debt maturity, soared over three points in price with yields plunging to 3.04 percent, the lowest since January 2009.

Three-year notes yields US3YT=RR, by contrast, increased 7 basis points to 0.36 percent, their highest in a week. (Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)