* Fed says will buy $400 billion in 6- to 30-year bonds
* 10-year note yields fall to new 60-year lows on Fed move
* 30-year bond yields lowest since January 2009
* Short-dated debt yields rise as Fed plans sales
(Adds details, quotes, byline)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Long-dated U.S Treasuries
soared in price and benchmark 10-year note yields fell to their
lowest in over 60 years on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
said it will launch a new $400 billion bond purchase program.
The Fed said it will tilt its $2.85 trillion balance sheet
by selling shorter-term notes and using those funds to buy
longer-dated Treasuries.
This will involve buying $400 billion of Treasuries in the
six-to-30-year range by the end of June 2012, and selling an
equal amount of debt with maturities of three years or less.
"This is good for Treasuries," said Gennadiy Goldberg,
interest rate strategist at 4Cast Inc in New York. However,
"whether this will create economic stimulus remains to be
seen."
The Fed hopes that lower longer-term interest rates will
spur risk-taking by lenders as they seek higher yields through
loans to companies and consumers, and so stimulate the
sluggish U.S. economy, which is threatening to tip back into
recession.
Analysts, however, have been skeptical over how effective
the move will be as many investors are hesitant to take credit
risk as long as the euro zone's debt problems remain
unresolved.
Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell to new
60-year lows of 1.87 percent, down from 1.95 percent before the
statement.
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR, the longest U.S. debt
maturity, soared over three points in price with yields
plunging to 3.04 percent, the lowest since January 2009.
Three-year notes yields US3YT=RR, by contrast, increased
7 basis points to 0.36 percent, their highest in a week.
(Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James
Dalgleish)