* Fed says will buy $400 billion in 6- to 30-year bonds
* 10-year note yields fall to new 60-year lows on Fed move
* 30-year bond yields lowest since January 2009
* Short-dated debt yields rise as Fed plans sales
(Adds details, quotes)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Long-dated U.S Treasuries
soared in price and benchmark 10-year note yields fell to their
lowest in over 60 years on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
said it will launch a new $400 billion bond purchase program.
The Fed said it will tilt its $2.85 trillion balance sheet
by selling shorter-term notes and using those funds to buy
longer-dated Treasuries.
This will involve buying $400 billion of Treasuries in the
six-to-30-year range by the end of June 2012, and selling an
equal amount of debt with maturities of three years or less.
"I'm kind of surprised, they seem to be a little more
aggressive, trying to soak up all the long-term supply," said
Anthony Cronin, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New
York.
Thirty-year bonds, the longest U.S. debt maturity, soared
over three points in price with yields dropping 22 basis points
to 3.01 percent, the lowest since January 2009.
Fed purchases will now absorb the vast majority of new
long-maturity debt supply, with only around $3 billion to be
left out of $42 billion sold per quarter, according to TD
Securities.
The long bonds are the only issue that has not seen its
yields test recent lows. They had yielded as low as 2.52
percent in December 2008.
Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell to new
60-year lows of 1.87 percent, down from 1.95 percent before the
statement.
The Fed hopes that lower longer-term interest rates will
spur risk-taking by lenders as they seek higher yields through
loans to companies and consumers, and so stimulate the
sluggish U.S. economy, which is threatening to tip back into
recession.
The U.S. central bank also said on Wednesday it will
reinvest proceeds from maturing mortgage and agency bonds back
into the mortgage market, an acknowledgment of just how weak
conditions in the sector have remained.
Analysts, however, have been skeptical over how effective
the move will be.
"Whether this will create economic stimulus remains to be
seen. It might have kind of limited economic impact," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at 4Cast Inc in New
York.
A continued drop in housing prices has increased the number
of homeowners that owe more than their homes are worth, and it
is also not certain that many new buyers would be attracted to
new purchases by lower rates.
Banks, at the same time, have tightened their lending
standards, fearing they could take new losses from low-quality
borrowers.
The Fed's move also risks hampering some liquidity in the
Treasuries market if the flattening yield curve causes banks to
devote less of their balance sheets towards carry trades, a
popular means to profit by borrowing short and lending long.
"You might get to a point where banks really start to have
a problem and they may not have the balance sheets to put on
the carry trades," said SocGen's Cronin.
Treasuries were temporarily boosted by a safety bid before
the Fed statement after Moody's Investors Service cut its
credit ratings on Bank of America (BAC.N), Citigroup (C.N) and
Wells Fargo (WFC.N). [ID:nS1E78K16B]
The yield gap between 2- and 10-year notes declined more
than 20 basis points on Wednesday to 280 basis points, the
tightest since early 2009.
(Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James
Dalgleish)