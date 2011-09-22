(Updates with latest price moves)
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Long-dated U.S. Treasuries
rallied strongly on Thursday, extending the previous day's
advance on the Federal Reserve plan to invest $400 billion in
long-term Treasury securities.
The Fed will buy the long-term federal debt over the next
nine months, raising money for the purchases by selling
holdings of short-term debt. The shift in Fed purchases toward
long-dated securities is designed to cut the cost of mortgages,
corporate bonds, and other kinds of credit.
The 30-year bond rose more than three points in early
dealings, its yield falling to 2.83 percent, the lowest since
January 2009, from 2.99 percent late on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose a point, their yields falling
to 1.76 percent from 1.87 percent late on Wednesday.
