* Long-dated Treasuries outperform on Fed purchase plan
* Fed plans to invest $400 billion in long-term U.S. debt
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Long-dated U.S. government
debt rallied on Thursday as investors fled riskier assets,
extending the previous day's advance on the Federal Reserve's
plan to invest $400 billion in long-term Treasuries.
As investors turned their back on risk, major U.S stock
indexes .SPX .IXIC .DJI tumbled close to 4 percent as the
Fed's sober outlook on the economy and downbeat data out of
Europe and China heightened fears of another global recession.
"A big-time asset allocation trade is going on which seeks
the safety of U.S. dollar fixed-income Treasury product," said
Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist
at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading
1-4/32 higher in price with their yields falling to 1.74
percent, marking the lowest level in at least 60 years and down
from 1.87 percent late Wednesday.
"Investors know the Fed will be buying bonds so they think
Treasuries are a safe haven," said Gary Thayer, chief macro
strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis, Missouri.
On Wednesday, the Fed announced a plan aimed at cutting the
cost of mortgages, corporate bonds and other kinds of credit by
buying long-term federal debt over the next nine months,
raising money for the purchases by selling holdings of
short-term debt. The Fed also noted "significant" risks to the
economy.
"That made investors nervous," Thayer said. "They've been
worried about downside risks for months now and we're not
seeing a lot of action by policymakers to reduce those risks."
While the Fed will buy longer-dated Treasuries and major
central banks worldwide agreed last week to provide dollar
loans to banks to avoid a potential cash crunch at year-end,
investors want more concrete action, Thayer said, as he
highlighted the European debt crisis.
"Support for the European economy is needed, either with a
commitment for continued funding or some sign of agreement that
the stabilization fund will be expanded," he said.
The European Union's new watchdog, the European Systemic
Risk Board, warned that the debt crisis that began in Greece in
2009 threatened financial stability of the EU as a whole and
hurt the real economy in Europe and beyond. For more see
Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and Group of 20
major economies began on Thursday in Washington.
The strategy of buying longer-dated Treasuries at the
expense of shorter ones pushed the price of 10- and 30-year
Treasuries sharply higher, shrinking the difference between
short- and long-term yields.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR climbed 4-9/32 in price, with
its yield falling to 2.80 percent from 2.99 percent late on
Wednesday. Bonds were on track for the best two-day performance
since late October 2001.
The difference between 2- and 10-year yields stood at 152
basis points on Thursday, down sharply from 204 a month ago
when markets began to anticipate more monetary easing.
The Fed's decision to focus a significant chunk -- 29
percent -- of its purchases in the 20- to 30-year area boosted
that part of the maturity curve.
"The Fed is buying a lot more long bonds than we thought,"
said Steve Van Order, fixed income strategist with Calvert
Investment Management Inc, based in Bethesda, Maryland and
which has more than $14.5 billion in assets under management.
Bonds also benefited from the perception that the Fed's
decision to lower long-term rates by buying $400 billion in
securities while actively selling short-dated notes showed it
was ready to take more action if needed to aid the economy.
Such action could include stating specific policy goals for
inflation or employment, or by buying more assets outright.
Data on new U.S. jobless claims had little discernible
market impact. The government said Americans filed fewer new
claims for jobless benefits last week, but the drop to 423,000
from 432,000 the previous week was not enough to ease worry
that the economy was close to falling into a new recession.
