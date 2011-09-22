* Long-dated Treasuries outperform on Fed purchase plan

* Fed plans to invest $400 billion in long-term U.S. debt (Updates prices)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Sept 22 Long-dated U.S. government debt rallied on Thursday as investors fled riskier assets, extending the previous day's advance on the Federal Reserve's plan to invest $400 billion in long-term Treasuries.

As investors turned their back on risk, major U.S stock indexes .SPX .IXIC .DJI tumbled close to 4 percent as the Fed's sober outlook on the economy and downbeat data out of Europe and China heightened fears of another global recession.

"A big-time asset allocation trade is going on which seeks the safety of U.S. dollar fixed-income Treasury product," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 1-4/32 higher in price with their yields falling to 1.74 percent, marking the lowest level in at least 60 years and down from 1.87 percent late Wednesday.

"Investors know the Fed will be buying bonds so they think Treasuries are a safe haven," said Gary Thayer, chief macro strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis, Missouri.

On Wednesday, the Fed announced a plan aimed at cutting the cost of mortgages, corporate bonds and other kinds of credit by buying long-term federal debt over the next nine months, raising money for the purchases by selling holdings of short-term debt. The Fed also noted "significant" risks to the economy.

"That made investors nervous," Thayer said. "They've been worried about downside risks for months now and we're not seeing a lot of action by policymakers to reduce those risks."

While the Fed will buy longer-dated Treasuries and major central banks worldwide agreed last week to provide dollar loans to banks to avoid a potential cash crunch at year-end, investors want more concrete action, Thayer said, as he highlighted the European debt crisis.

"Support for the European economy is needed, either with a commitment for continued funding or some sign of agreement that the stabilization fund will be expanded," he said.

The European Union's new watchdog, the European Systemic Risk Board, warned that the debt crisis that began in Greece in 2009 threatened financial stability of the EU as a whole and hurt the real economy in Europe and beyond. For more see [ID:nL5E7KL6ST].

Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and Group of 20 major economies began on Thursday in Washington.

The strategy of buying longer-dated Treasuries at the expense of shorter ones pushed the price of 10- and 30-year Treasuries sharply higher, shrinking the difference between short- and long-term yields.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR climbed 4-9/32 in price, with its yield falling to 2.80 percent from 2.99 percent late on Wednesday. Bonds were on track for the best two-day performance since late October 2001.

The difference between 2- and 10-year yields stood at 152 basis points on Thursday, down sharply from 204 a month ago when markets began to anticipate more monetary easing.

The Fed's decision to focus a significant chunk -- 29 percent -- of its purchases in the 20- to 30-year area boosted that part of the maturity curve.

"The Fed is buying a lot more long bonds than we thought," said Steve Van Order, fixed income strategist with Calvert Investment Management Inc, based in Bethesda, Maryland and which has more than $14.5 billion in assets under management.

Bonds also benefited from the perception that the Fed's decision to lower long-term rates by buying $400 billion in securities while actively selling short-dated notes showed it was ready to take more action if needed to aid the economy.

Such action could include stating specific policy goals for inflation or employment, or by buying more assets outright.

Data on new U.S. jobless claims had little discernible market impact. The government said Americans filed fewer new claims for jobless benefits last week, but the drop to 423,000 from 432,000 the previous week was not enough to ease worry that the economy was close to falling into a new recession.

r.reuters.com/fus83s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Additional reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Leslie Adler)