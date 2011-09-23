US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors seek fresh catalysts
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK, Sept 23 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose more than a point in early dealings on Friday as investors sought safe-haven assets since the Federal Reserve noted significant downside risks to the economy at the end of a policy meeting earlier this week.
The 30-year bond climbed 1-5/32, its yield slipping to 2.76 percent from 2.81 percent late on Wednesday.
As in the previous session, prospective purchases of long-dated Treasury bonds by the Fed in coming months caused the 30-year bond to outperform shorter-term debt. The Fed's purchases are designed to lower long-term interest rates.
Overseas, the German Bund future hit a record high on Friday as European shares fell on concern that European banks would take further write-downs on their Greek debt exposure.
Thirty-year German government bond yields DE30YT=TWEB fell to historic lows of 2.443 percent.
( Editing by W Simon )
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kjF08N) Further company coverage:
* Pzena Investment Management LLC reports 5 percent passive stake in Murphy Oil Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jURS1R) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)