NEW YORK, Sept 23 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose more than a point in early dealings on Friday as investors sought safe-haven assets since the Federal Reserve noted significant downside risks to the economy at the end of a policy meeting earlier this week.

The 30-year bond climbed 1-5/32, its yield slipping to 2.76 percent from 2.81 percent late on Wednesday.

As in the previous session, prospective purchases of long-dated Treasury bonds by the Fed in coming months caused the 30-year bond to outperform shorter-term debt. The Fed's purchases are designed to lower long-term interest rates.

Overseas, the German Bund future hit a record high on Friday as European shares fell on concern that European banks would take further write-downs on their Greek debt exposure.

Thirty-year German government bond yields DE30YT=TWEB fell to historic lows of 2.443 percent.

