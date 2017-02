NEW YORK, Sept 23 The U.S. Treasury market turned lower on Friday as some stock index futures briefly turned positive, easing the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes US10YT=RR, up 4/32 earlier, were down 7/32, their yields rising to 1.75 percent from 1.72 percent late on Thursday, the latter the lowest level in at least 60 years. (Editing by James Dalgleish)