By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. Treasuries prices slidlosses on Friday in choppy trade driven by volatile trading in riskier assets, particularly stocks.

After a big rally this week, traders were ready to take some profits but not to go short, traders said.

"Short is still not an option," said John Briggs, interest-rate strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "Look to take profits and slim down long, directional flattening positions, while remaining in 10s30s flatteners."

Prices of safe-haven U.S. government debt moved in close collusion with stocks, moving lower when stocks turned higher.

"The key to the bond market today is whether stocks will stabilize," said Thomas Roth, director, U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities in New York.

Major stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI rose in early trade, then turned lower, then trimmed some of those losses.

At mid-morning, benchmark U.S. 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down 9/32 in price, their yields rising to 1.76 percent from 1.72 percent on Thursday.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR, after a spectacular rally this week driven by the Federal Reserve's plan to shift its U.S. debt holdings toward longer maturity bonds, were down 6/32, their yields rising to 2.81 percent from 2.80 percent on Thursday, the latter the lowest yield since January 2009.

Overseas, the German Bund future hit a record high on Friday as European shares fell on concern that European banks would take further write-downs on their Greek debt exposure.

Thirty-year German government bond yields DE30YT=TWEB fell to historic lows of 2.443 percent.

Talk of further supportive measures from the European Central Bank also helped U.S. Treasuries to turn negative.

Such measures could be expected to ease the fraught Greek debt situation and its possible effects on the European banking system. [nL5E7KN1X2]

Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and Group of 20 major economies began on Thursday in Washington.

"From here, further gains will be predicated on an expansion of the global crisis," Briggs said.