NEW YORK, Sept 23 The price of the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR extended its loss to more than a point on Friday as stocks turned positive, diminishing the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The 30-year bond, which had been up more than a point in early dealings, was down 1-5/32 in late morning trade after stocks moved into positive territory, and yielding 2.85 percent. (Editing by James Dalgleish)