* Treasuries fall as stock gains diminish safety bid

* Talk of ECB steps to alleviate euro zone debt crisis

* G20 finance ministers say EFSF fund will be bolstered (updates comment, prices)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Friday after a huge rally this week as modest stock gains and talk of steps to relieve the euro zone debt crisis dampened demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Riskier asssets got a brief lift from talk the European Central Bank is considering stimulus measures to cope with the region's sovereign debt crisis. Investors remained cautious, though, amid discussion of a possible Greek default.

That followed a 6.8 percent fall in the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX in the past two days and a plunge in 10-year Treasury yields to a new 60 year low after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned of significant risks to the U.S. economy, underscoring fears of a global recession.

In the bond market, traders took some profits on Friday.

"The Treasury market is trading slightly lower this morning, but likely for no other reason than to pause, take profits, and take a breath," said Kevin Giddis, president, fixed income capital markets at Morgan Keegan.

After their best two-day gain since the government temporarily stopped offering them 10 years ago, 30-year bonds were down 26/32, their yields rising to 2.84 percent from 2.81 percent on Thursday. The Treasury on Oct. 31, 2001 announced it would stop offering long bonds. It brought them back in 2006.

The rally, spurred by recession fears and the Federal Reserve's plan to buy longer-dated assets, left traders ready to take some profits, but not go short.

"Short is still not an option," said John Briggs, interest-rate strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "Look to take profits."

Prices of safe-haven U.S. government debt moved in close collusion with stocks, moving lower when stocks did better.

"The key to the bond market today is whether stocks will stabilize," said Thomas Roth, director, U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities in New York.

Shortly before midday, benchmark U.S. 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down 15/32 in price, their yields rising to 1.78 percent from 1.72 percent on Thursday.

Talk of further supportive measures from the European Central Bank also helped U.S. Treasuries to turn negative.

Such measures could be expected to ease the fraught Greek debt situation and its possible effects on the European banking system. [nL5E7KN1X2]

Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and Group of 20 major economies began on Thursday in Washington. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Take a Look-G20, IMF/World Bank meetings [G7/G8] Other stories on euro zone debt crisis [ID:nL5E7KM24G] European banks in graphics link.reuters.com/qux33s Analysis on Greek austerity plan [ID:nL5E7KM33L] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

"From here, further gains will be predicated on an expansion of the global crisis," Briggs said.