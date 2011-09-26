* Treasury prices slip slightly as stocks point to gains
* Benchmark note yields highest since Fed statement
* TIPS breakeven rates reflect deflation concerns
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. Treasury prices fell
slightly on Monday, as stocks gained on hopes Europe's leaders
will devote more funds to bailing out debt-stricken countries
in the region, dampening demand for the safe-haven U.S. debt.
Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 1.86 percent,
their highest level since the Federal Reserve last week said it
would buy longer-dated debt, and sell short-dated notes, in a
bid to lower long-term rates and stimulate the U.S. economy.
The debt's yields has increased from more than 60-year lows
of 1.674 percent on Friday as fears that European leaders were
losing control of their debt problems and a slowing global
economy sent investors scrambling for liquid, low risk assets.
"We're having a little bit of a relief trade, stocks got a
bit of a bounce on Friday and it looks like we are going to get
an okay open this morning," said James Newman, head of Treasury
and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.
Policymakers over the weekend discussed the possibility of
beefing up the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund for debt-stricken
states, but they did not agree on any action. For details, see
For details, see
Investors remain concerned about the ability of European
officials to contain the crisis and anticipate markets will
remain volatile.
"Europe is a day-to-day story, it seems like we flip flop
back and forth over whether Greece is going to get the bailout
they want and how concerned the markets are about Greece," said
Newman. "I don't see that ending anytime soon."
Concern over the weakening U.S. economy is also likely to
continue to provide a bid for bonds.
Treasuries yields also now reflect renewed fears over
deflation as the economy again looks vulnerable to slipping
back into recession.
Inflation expectations as measured by 10-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities have dropped to the lowest
levels in over a year.
Breakeven levels on the notes traded at 1.76 percent on
Monday, the lowest since last September, and down over 10 basis
points from before the Fed's statement last Wednesday.
