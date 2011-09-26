* Treasury prices slip as stocks open firmer
* Benchmark note yields highest since Fed statement
* TIPS breakeven rates reflect deflation concerns
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Monday, as stocks gained on hopes Europe's leaders will devote
more funds to bailing out debt-stricken countries in the
region, dampening demand for the safe-haven U.S. debt.
Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 1.86 percent,
their highest level since the Federal Reserve last week said it
would buy longer-dated debt, and sell short-dated notes, in a
bid to lower long-term rates and stimulate the U.S. economy.
The debt's yields have increased from more than 60-year
lows of 1.674 percent on Friday as fears that European leaders
were losing control of their debt problems and a slowing global
economy sent investors scrambling for liquid, low risk assets.
"There is a renewed hope that measures by the ECB and
others will come in and provide some liquidity and some support
for Europe," said Scott Graham, head of government bond trading
at BMO Capital in Chicago.
"I also think we're taking our lead from the equity
markets," he said.
Policymakers from around the world met over the weekend and
discussed the possibility of beefing up the euro zone's EFSF
bailout fund for debt-stricken states, but they did not agree
on any action. For details, see [ID:nS1E78O01Z]
Investors remain concerned about the ability of European
officials to contain the crisis and anticipate markets will
remain volatile.
"Europe is a day-to-day story, it seems like we flip flop
back and forth over whether Greece is going to get the bailout
they want and how concerned the markets are about Greece," said
James Newman, head of Treasury and Agency trading at Keefe,
Bruyette and Woods in New York.
"I don't see that ending anytime soon," he said.
Concern over the weakening U.S. economy is also likely to
continue to provide a bid for bonds.
Moody's Investors Service on Monday said that President
Barack Obama's deficit reduction plan would be positive for
U.S. ratings but the chances of its implementation are
"extremely low." See [ID:nS1E78P0EA]
U.S. lawmakers are increasingly divided over how to cut the
country's record deficit with U.S. Congress in a new impasse
over spending that could shut down government operations this
week.
Treasuries yields also now reflect renewed fears over
deflation as the economy again looks vulnerable to slipping
back into recession.
Inflation expectations as measured by 10-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities have dropped to the lowest
levels in a year.
Breakeven levels on the notes traded at 1.77 percent on
Monday, the lowest since last September, and down over 10 basis
points from before the Fed's statement issued last Wednesday
after its policy meeting.
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR, which have seen the largest
bounce from the Fed's plan to purchase longer-dated debt, fell
21/32 in price on Monday to 2.93 percent, after falling as low
as 2.74 percent on Friday, the lowest yields since Jan 2009.
