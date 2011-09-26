* Treasury prices slip as stocks open firmer

* Benchmark note yields highest since Fed statement

* 30-year bonds fall almost 2-points in price

* TIPS breakeven rates reflect deflation concerns

(Updates prices)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Monday as stocks gained on hopes Europe's leaders will devote more funds to bailing out debt-stricken countries in the region, dampening demand for the safe-haven U.S. debt.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 1.90 percent, their highest level since the Federal Reserve last week said it would buy longer-dated debt, and sell short-dated notes, in a bid to lower long-term rates and stimulate the U.S. economy.

The yield on the debt has increased from more than 60-year lows of 1.674 percent on Friday as fears European leaders were losing control of their debt problems and a slowing global economy sent investors scrambling for liquid, low risk assets.

"There is a renewed hope that measures by the ECB and others will come in and provide some liquidity and some support for Europe," said Scott Graham, head of government bond trading at BMO Capital in Chicago.

"I also think were taking our lead from the equity markets," he said.

Policymakers over the weekend discussed the possibility of beefing up the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund for debt-stricken states. They did not agree on any action. For details, see [ID:nS1E78O01Z]

Investors remain concerned about the ability of European officials to contain the crisis and anticipate markets will remain volatile.

"Europe is a day-to-day story, it seems like we flip flop back and forth over whether Greece is going to get the bailout they want and how concerned the markets are about Greece," said James Newman, head of Treasury and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.

"I don't see that ending anytime soon," he said.

Concern over the weakening U.S. economy is also likely to continue to provide a bid for bonds.

Moody's Investors Service on Monday said that President Barack Obama's deficit reduction plan would be positive for U.S. ratings but the chances of its implementation are "extremely low." See [ID:nS1E78P0EA]

U.S. lawmakers are increasingly divided over how to cut the country's record deficit with U.S. Congress at a new impasse over spending that could shut down government operations this week.

Treasuries yields also now reflect renewed fears over deflation as the economy again looks vulnerable to slipping back into recession.

Inflation expectations as measured by 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities have dropped to the lowest levels in a year.

Breakeven levels on the notes traded as low as 1.75 percent on Monday, after falling as low as 1.70 percent on Friday, the lowest since last September. They are down more than 10 basis points from before the Fed's statement last Wednesday.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR, which have seen the largest bounce from the Fed's plan to purchase longer-dated debt, fell almost two points in price on Monday to 2.99 percent, after falling as low as 2.74 percent on Friday, the lowest yields since Jan 2009.

The yield gap between 2-year notes and 30-year bonds also widened to 287 basis points from 260 basis points on Friday, which was the tightest level since March 2009.

(Editing by Andrew Hay)