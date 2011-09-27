NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. Treasuries prices fell and 30-year bonds dropped over two full points on Tuesday as investors gained confidence that action would be taken to stem Europe's debt crisis, dampening demand for safe haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last down 23/32 in price to yield 1.99 percent, up from 1.90 percent late on Monday. Thirty-year bonds <US30YT=RR > fell 2-9/32 in price to yield 3.10 percent, up from 2.99 percent.

