* Bond prices dip on hopes for larger Europe bailout fund

* Benchmark 10-year note yields rise back near 2 percent

* Treasury to sell $35 bln 2-yrs, first sale since Op Twist

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday and benchmark note yields rose back near 2 percent as stronger hopes that European leaders would increase a bailout fund for struggling nations in the region dampened demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds.

A Treasury auction planned for later on Tuesday of $35 billion in new two-year notes, the first of $99 billion in sales this week, also weighed on debt prices.

Demand for low-risk government bonds has fallen as hopes grew that euro zone leaders will beef up a bailout fund to address rapidly spreading debt woes across the region.

"There's a lot more positive talk out of Europe," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.

"There's a view from the market that maybe they are slowly starting to understand the magnitude of their issues, and they are trying to do something about it," he said.

U.S. government debt has benefited in recent weeks as investors fled riskier assets on concern that euro zone leaders were losing control of their debt crisis.

Hopes returned this week that leaders in the region would increase their response even though some lawmakers, including German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, denied that any increase in the bailout fund is planned.

Even as risk appetite returned, investors remain on edge and expect markets to remain volatile.

"Hope that Europe will do 'the right thing' has not been a winning strategy," Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities said in a note on Tuesday.

FIRST SALE SINCE TWIST

Tuesday's 2-year note auction will be the first sale since the Federal Reserve said last Wednesday that it would sell shorter-dated notes, including two-year maturities, and buy longer-dated ones, in a bid to lower long-term interest rates in an effort to stimulate the economy.

The Fed's policy of keeping rates on hold for two-years will nonetheless likely be a supporting factor for the sale.

"I think it will go OK, it's not going to be a home run, but the Fed is still on hold for a couple of years, and we've had a pretty good backup in yields," said Guggenheim's Rogan.

Two-year notes US2YT=RR were last unchanged in price to yield 0.25 percent. Yields have increased from around 0.15 percent before the Fed announced its new bond purchase program, dubbed "Operation Twist."

Ten-year notes and 30-year bonds, which will benefit most from new Fed purchases, have now given up all gains since the Fed's announcement.

Ten-year notes US10YT=RR were last down 24/32 in price to yield 1.99 percent, up from a more than 60-year low of 1.67 percent on Friday. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 2-3/32 in price to yield 3.09 percent, up from a low of 2.74 percent on Friday, the lowest yields since Jan 2009. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)