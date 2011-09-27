* Bond prices dip on hopes for larger Europe bailout fund

* Benchmark 10-year note yields rise back near 2 percent

* Treasury to sell $35 bln 2-yrs, first sale since Op Twist

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday and benchmark note yields rose back near 2 percent as hopes European leaders would increase a bailout fund dampened demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds.

A Treasury auction planned for later on Tuesday of $35 billion in new two-year notes, the first of $99 billion in sales this week, also weighed on debt prices.

Demand for low-risk government bonds fell as talk of beefing up the euro zone's bailout fund lifted stocks and raised expectations the region can contain rapidly spreading debt problems across the region. See [ID:nS1E78Q0JA]

"There's a lot more positive talk out of Europe," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.

"There's a view from the market that maybe they are slowly starting to understand the magnitude of their issues, and they are trying to do something about it," he said.

U.S. government debt has benefited in recent weeks as investors fled riskier assets on concern that euro zone leaders were losing control of their debt crisis.

Hopes returned this week that leaders in the region would increase their response even though some lawmakers, including German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, denied that any increase in the bailout fund is planned. See [ID:nL5E7KR2XL] and [ID:nL5E7KR27A]

Nevertheless, investors remain on edge and expect markets to remain volatile.

"Hope that Europe will do 'the right thing' has not been a winning strategy," Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities said in a note on Tuesday.

Long-dated Treasuries have now surrendered almost all of the gains since the Federal Reserve last Wednesday said it would tilt its purchases to buy more long-dated bonds, and sell short-dated debt.

The move has been dubbed "Operation Twist" and seeks to reduce interest rates assisting all borrowers and mortgage holders without appreciably adding to the Fed's balance sheet.

Recent bond losses, and stock gains, may have also been exaggerated by moves to rebalance asset allocations that have been displaced by the magnitude of the prior bond rally and stock selloff. See [ID:nS1E78P1Q8]

Ten-year note US10YT=RR yields rose to 1.98 percent on Tuesday and are up from a more than 60-year low of 1.67 percent on Friday. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR yields increased to 3.08 percent, up from a low of 2.74 percent on Friday, the lowest since Jan 2009.

Thirty-year bonds may have also been hurt by a 20 percent increase in margins needed to back bond futures contracts of over 25-years at the CME, which went into effect late Monday.

"There might have been some positions loosened up on the back of that," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.

Murphy sees the bonds as attractive if they weaken to the 3.20-3.30 percent level, where they had traded before the Fed's statement.

Tuesday's 2-year note auction will be the first sale since the Fed announced its Twist program, and the central bank's plans to sell 2-year notes in the operation may dampen demand.

The Fed's policy of keeping rates on hold for two-years, however, will be be a supportive.

"I think it will go OK, it's not going to be a home run, but the Fed is still on hold for a couple of years, and we've had a pretty good backup in yields," said Guggenheim's Rogan.

Two-year notes US2YT=RR were last unchanged in price to yield 0.25 percent. Yields have increased from around 0.15 percent before the Fed announced it would implement "Operation Twist." (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio and Andrew Hay)