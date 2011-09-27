* Bonds slide on hopes for larger Europe bailout fund

* Benchmark 10-year note yields hover back near 2 percent

* Firm bid at 2-year note auction, 1st sale since Op Twist

* Bid-to-cover highest in a year, yield above record low (Updates market actions after two-year auction)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday with benchmark yields hovering near 2 percent, as hopes European leaders would increase a bailout fund dampened demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds.

Investors, however, made an exception at a $35 billion sale of two-year notes, the first coupon debt sale since the Federal Reserve announced its latest bond program last week in a bid to help the struggling U.S. economy. Bidding for the short-dated issue was the strongest in a year. For details see [ID:nTAR000021].

Still the overall demand for low-risk government bonds fell for a third straight session as talk of beefing up the euro zone's bailout fund lifted stocks and raised expectations the region can contain rapidly spreading debt problems across the region. [ID:nS1E78Q0JA]

"There's a lot more positive talk out of Europe," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.

"There's a view from the market that maybe they are slowly starting to understand the magnitude of their issues, and they are trying to do something about it," he said.

U.S. government debt has benefited in recent weeks as investors fled riskier assets on concern that euro zone leaders were losing control of their debt crisis.

Hopes returned this week that leaders in the region would increase their response even though some lawmakers, including German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, denied that any increase in the bailout fund is planned. [ID:nL5E7KR2XL] and [ID:nL5E7KR27A]

INVESTORS STILL JITTERY

Nevertheless, investors remain on edge and expect markets to remain volatile.

"Hope that Europe will do 'the right thing' has not been a winning strategy," Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities said in a note on Tuesday.

Long-dated Treasuries have now surrendered almost all of the gains since the Federal Reserve last Wednesday said it would tilt its purchases to buy more long-dated bonds, and sell short-dated debt.

The move has been dubbed "Operation Twist" and seeks to reduce interest rates, assisting all borrowers and mortgage holders, without appreciably adding to the Fed's balance sheet.

Recent bond losses, and stock gains, may have also been exaggerated by moves to rebalance asset allocations that have been displaced by the magnitude of the prior bond rally and stock sell-off. [ID:nS1E78P1Q8]

Two-year notes US2YT=RR last traded down about 1/32 price to yield 0.24 percent. The two-year yield, which is most sensitive to perceptions of Fed policy changes, has risen from about 0.15 percent before the announcement of Operation Twist.

Ten-year note US10YT=RR yields rose to 1.99 percent on Tuesday and are up from a more than 60-year low of 1.67 percent on Friday. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR yields increased to 3.09 percent, up from a low of 2.74 percent on Friday, the lowest since January 2009.

Thirty-year bonds may have also been hurt by a 20 percent increase in margins needed to back bond futures contracts of over 25 years at the CME, which went into effect late Monday.

"There might have been some positions loosened up on the back of that," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.

Murphy sees the bonds as attractive if they weaken to the 3.20 to 3.30 percent level, where they had traded before the Fed's statement. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)