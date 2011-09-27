* Bonds slide on hopes for larger Europe bailout fund

* Benchmark 10-year note yields hover back near 2 percent

* Firm bid at 2-year note auction, 1st sale since Op Twist

* Bid-to-cover highest in a year, yield above record low (Recasts headline; byline, adds new quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday with benchmark yields rising to 2 percent as hopes European leaders would increase a bailout fund dampened demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds.

Investors, however, made an exception at a $35 billion sale of two-year notes, the first coupon debt sale since the Federal Reserve announced its latest bond program last week in a bid to help the struggling U.S. economy. Bidding for the short-dated issue was the strongest in a year. For details, see [ID:nTAR000021]

Still, overall demand for low-risk government bonds fell for a third straight session as talk of beefing up the euro zone's bailout fund lifted stocks and raised expectations the region can contain debt problems spreading across the region. [ID:nS1E78Q0JA]

"There's a lot more positive talk out of Europe," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.

"There's a view from the market that maybe they are slowly starting to understand the magnitude of their issues, and they are trying to do something about it," he said.

U.S. government debt has benefited in recent weeks as investors fled riskier assets on concern that euro zone leaders were losing control of their debt crisis.

Hopes returned this week that leaders in the region would increase their response even though some lawmakers, including German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, denied that any increase in the bailout fund is planned. [ID:nL5E7KR2XL] and [ID:nL5E7KR27A]

World stocks are on track for their biggest one-day gain since May 2010. Major U.S. stock indexes .DJI .SPX .IXIC were up nearly 3 percent. [MKTS/GLOB] [.N]

INVESTORS STILL JITTERY

Nevertheless, investors remain on edge and expect markets to remain volatile.

'This a bull market sell-off in Treasuries. Most people don't believe in a solution in Europe anytime soon," said Suvrat Prakash, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

Long-dated Treasuries have now surrendered almost all of the gains since the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, last Wednesday said it would ramp up its purchases of long-dated bonds and reduce its short-dated debt holding by as much as $400 billion.

The move, referred as "Operation Twist," aims to lower interest rates to stimulate borrowing and investments, which have slowed in recent months -- a key concern for the Fed.

Investors and even a few Fed policy-makers are not entirely convinced more monetary stimulus would help the economy.

"There is significant risk that the policies recently undertaken by the FOMC are likely to prove ineffective and might well be working against job creation," said Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher in a speech to a local business group on Tuesday. [ID:nN9E7K9002]

Despite doubts over Fed's latest strategy, investors jumped back into stocks, oil and other growth-oriented assets and reduced their bond holdings on moderate volume.

Two-year notes US2YT=RR last traded down about 1/32 price to yield 0.25 percent. The two-year yield, which is most sensitive to perceptions of Fed policy changes, has risen from about 0.15 percent before the announcement of Operation Twist.

Ten-year note US10YT=RR yields rose to 2.01 percent on Tuesday and are up from a more than 60-year low of 1.67 percent on Friday. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR yields increased to 3.11 percent, up from a low of 2.74 percent on Friday, the lowest since January 2009. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrew Hay)