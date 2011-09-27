* Bonds sag on hopes for enlarged euro zone bailout fund

* Benchmark 10-year note yields hover back near 2 percent

* Firm bid at 2-year auction, first since Operation Twist

* Upcoming 5-year notes seen selling at record low yield (Updates closing market levels, adds new quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday with benchmark yields touching 2 percent as hopes for a bigger bailout fund in Europe dampened safe-haven demand for bonds and stoked bids for stocks and other risky assets.

Investors, however, made an exception at a $35 billion sale of two-year notes, the first coupon debt sale since the Federal Reserve announced its latest bond program last week in a bid to help the struggling U.S. economy. Bidding for the issue was the strongest in a year. For details see [ID:nTAR000021].

Still, overall demand for low-risk government bonds declined for a third straight session as talk of beefing up the euro zone's 440 billion euro bailout fund raised expectations the region can contain debt problems spreading across the region, but doubts persist whether Europe leaders could agree on more resources to combat the crisis. [ID:nS1E78Q0JA]

"The extreme negativity (about Europe) might be overdone," said Gary Wolfer, senior portfolio manager at Univest Wealth Management & Trust in Souderton, Pennsylvania. "When the 'risk-on' trade comes on, it comes on hard."

World stocks were on track for their biggest one-day gain since May 2010. Major U.S. stock indexes .DJI .SPX .IXIC were up nearly 3 percent before losing two-thirds of their gains near the market close.

Treasury yields climbed back to levels prior to the Fed's announcement of "Operation Twist" which involves selling short-dated bonds it owns and using the money to buy long-dated debt. [MKTS/GLOB] [.N]

U.S. government debt has benefited in recent weeks as investors fled riskier assets on concern that euro zone leaders were losing control of the debt crisis in their region.

Hopes returned this week that leaders in the region would increase their response. German Chancellor Angela Merkel assured Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou that Germany wants a strong Greece and would do everything necessary for that. She also said she was confident her coalition would have the votes on its own to pass measures boosting the euro zone rescue fund. [ID:nL5E7KR2XL] and [ID:nL5E7KR27A]

"Germany is the real key because it's the most powerful within the euro zone," Wolfer said.

INVESTORS STILL JITTERY

Nevertheless, investors remain on edge and expect markets to remain volatile.

"This a bull market sell-off in Treasuries. Most people don't believe in a solution in Europe any time soon," said Suvrat Prakash, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

Still, long-dated Treasuries gave back all of the gains since the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, announced "Operation Twist" which is worth as much as $400 billion.

Investors and even a few Fed policy-makers are not entirely convinced more monetary stimulus would help the economy.

"There is significant risk that the policies recently undertaken by the FOMC are likely to prove ineffective and might well be working against job creation," said Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher in a speech to a local business group on Tuesday. [ID:nN9E7K9002]

Despite doubts over the Fed's latest strategy, investors jumped back into stocks, oil and other growth-oriented assets and reduced their bond holdings on moderate volume.

Two-year notes US2YT=RR last traded down about 1/32 price to yield 0.24 percent. The two-year yield, which is most sensitive to perceptions of Fed policy changes, has risen from about 0.15 percent before the announcement of Operation Twist.

The 10-year note yield US10YT=RR ended at 1.99 percent after touching 2.01 percent and above a 60-year low of 1.67 percent seen on Friday.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR rose to 3.08 percent, up nine basis points on the day and from a low of 2.74 percent on Friday, the lowest since January 2009.

On Wednesday, the Treasury Department will sell $35 billion in five-year notes, part of this week's $99 billion coupon supply. Traders expect these notes US5YTWI=TWEB to sell at a yield of 0.979 percent as of late Tuesday, below the record low yield of 1.029 percent set at the five-year auction in August. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)