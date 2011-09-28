* Benchmark yield back above 2 pct after US durables data

* Traders await fresh developments on Greece, European aid

* Expectations of quarter-end buying curb market losses

* Upcoming 5-year notes seen selling at record low yield (Updates market action, adds quote, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 28 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose above 2 percent on Wednesday before a $35 billion sale of five-year notes, as less gloomy U.S. data and hopes for bold steps to combat Europe's debt crisis kept a lid on demand for bonds.

But investors remained cautious as they awaited word on whether Greece would receive aid to stave off default and if European leaders could agree on an enlarged bailout fund to help Greece and other debt-laden nations in the region. For more, see [ID:nL5E7KS0AC]

"Right now the good news from Europe has been priced in. The market now realizes that the only risk is that this might fall part. That's why you have have seen a slowdown in the sell-off in Treasuries," said Chuck Retzky, director of futures sales at Mizuho Securities USA in Chicago.

Competition from higher-yielding corporate bond supply also exerted upward pressure on Treasury yields, analysts said. Nearly $5 billion in corporate debt have been sold this week, bringing the month's total above $50 billion, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. [USC/]

Expectations that some fund managers might rotate cash into bonds from stocks before quarter-end curbed market losses, traders and analysts said.

FOCUS ON EUROPE

With the ever-changing financial predicament in Europe, it is unlikely that Treasury yields will rise much further from current levels, analysts said.

"We have a de facto cap on yields with what's happening in Europe," said Craig Elder, fixed income strategist at Baird Private Wealth Management in Milwaukee.

On Thursday, a "troika" team of inspectors, which had threatened to cut off aid if Athens did not move faster, will begin talks on a plan demanded by lenders to deepen budget cuts and raise taxes, while German parliamentary groups will vote on reform of the euro zone's financial rescue fund (EFSF), worth 440 billion euros.

"The German vote is significant. That could set the tone for other countries on their vote for a stronger EFSF," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

Treasury yields have returned to levels that existed prior to the Fed's announcement of "Operation Twist," a plan which involves selling short-dated bonds it owns and using the money to buy long-dated debt. [MKTS/GLOB] [.N]

These higher yields enticed Asian foreign buyers, including central banks, in overseas trading, but the purchases later faded in reaction to stronger-than-expected data on business spending, suggesting the U.S. economy is not slowing as much as some had feared, traders said.

The U.S. Commerce Department said demand for non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, which economists consider a proxy of business spending, jumped 1.1 percent in August, above the 0.3 percent increase predicted by economists. For more, see [ID:nCLASKE736]

The somewhat encouraging data spurred selling in bonds and pushed the 10-year note yield US10YT=RR back up to almost 2.06 percent, the highest in a 1-1/2 weeks. The 10-year yield fell to a 60-year low of 1.67 percent on Friday.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR shed more than 1 point in price for a yield of 3.13 percent, up 6 basis points from Tuesday. The 30-year yield hit 2.74 percent on Friday, the lowest since January 2009.

Despite the market sell-off, traders anticipate solid demand at the $35 billion five-year note auction at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

Despite the market sell-off, traders anticipate solid demand at the $35 billion five-year note auction at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

The "when-issued" market showed traders expected these notes due Sept 2016 US5YTWI=TWEB to sell at a yield of 1.020 percent as of midday on Wednesday, close to the record low yield of 1.029 percent set at the five-year auction in August,