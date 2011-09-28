* Treasuries pare price losses after solid 5-yr auction

* Benchmark yield back above 2 pct after US durables data

* Expectations of quarter-end buying curbs market losses (Recasts; updates prices, changes byline)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. Treasury debt prices pared some losses after a solid debt auction on Wednesday though benchmark 10-year note yields remained over 2 percent as less gloomy U.S. data and hopes for bold steps to combat Europe's debt crisis kept a lid on demand.

The Treasury saw good demand for its sale of $35 billion in new five-year notes, despite some fears that investors would be turned off by the debt not being included in the Federal Reserve's new planned purchases.

The Fed plans to buy notes with maturities of six years or more, and sell debt maturing in three years or less, in an effort to lower long-term rates to stimulate new lending and buoy the struggling economy.

Five-year notes "are kind of the Fed-free zone in a certain respect," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW trading in Chicago. However "the auction was very well bid,"

The Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday, its final auction of the week.

Solid demand for the new notes helped Treasuries prices pare earlier losses, though they remain lower on the day as investors wait on further news over whether Greece will receive aid to stave off default. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KS0AC]

Optimism that new measures will be taken has reduced demand for bonds in recent days, sending yields back to their highest levels in around a week.

The sell-off has been tempered, however, as investors await fresh news and doubts remain over how swiftly and broadly European leaders will move to tackle the crisis.

"Right now the good news from Europe has been priced in. The market now realizes that the only risk is that this might fall apart," said Chuck Retzky, director of futures sales at Mizuho Securities USA in Chicago.

Competition from higher-yielding corporate bond supply also exerted upward pressure on Treasury yields, analysts said. Nearly $5 billion in corporate debt have been sold this week, bringing the month's total above $50 billion, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. [USC/]

Expectations that some fund managers might rotate cash into bonds from stocks before quarter-end also curbed market losses, traders and analysts said.

FOCUS ON EUROPE

With the ever-changing financial predicament in Europe, it is unlikely that Treasury yield will rise much further from current levels, analysts said.

"We have a de facto cap on yields with what's happening in Europe," said Craig Elder, fixed-income strategist at Baird Private Wealth Management in Milwaukee. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For more news on euro zone crisis, see: [ID:nL6E7HL0JK] Euro Zone Crisis page: link.reuters.com/jyr68r</A1> For Interactive timeline: link.reuters.com/rev89</A1> Insider TV: link.reuters.com/taq93s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Treasuries were also hurt earlier on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected data on business spending, suggesting the U.S. economy is not slowing as much as some had feared, traders said.

The U.S. Commerce Department said August demand for non-defense capital orders excluding aircrafts, which economists consider a proxy of business spending, jumped 1.1 percent, above the 0.3 percent increase predicted by economists. [ID:nCLASKE736]

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last down 10/32 in price to yield 2.01 percent, down from 2.07 percent earlier, which was the highest in a 1-1/2 weeks.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell 17/32 in price to yield 3.09 percent, after earlier rising as high as 3.15 percent.