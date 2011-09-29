* Treasuries yields rise as Europe expands EFSF powers

* Better-than-expected jobless data hurts demand for bonds

* Investors speculate on new stimulus as inflation drops

* Treasury will sell $29 billion in 7-year notes (Updates prices)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. Treasuries prices dropped on Thursday as stocks rose on increased hope that European leaders are taking steps to contain their debt crisis, reducing the demand for low-risk U.S. government paper.

Better-than-expected U.S. weekly jobless data also buoyed hopes the economy may not be deteriorating as much as some feared.

The German parliament passed a bill Thursday to give the region's rescue fund, the EFSF, new powers, as widely expected, with majority backing from Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition. For more see [ID:nL5E7KT2K6].

"Germany ratified the enhanced EFSF facility, and it was done with an overwhelming majority. That gives a little confidence in terms of the 'risk-on' trade," said Eric Green, head of rate strategy at TD Securities in New York.

Bond trading has been largely driven by European headlines this week with increasing optimism that European lawmakers will take larger measures to contain the region's debt crisis, sending Treasuries yields up off more-than-60-year lows.

Selling has been somewhat tempered, however, by the likelihood that new concerns over the region will renew demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds.

Traders also noted that many investors have already entered into long bond positions in recent weeks, leaving questions over how many buyers remain, apart from the Federal Reserve, to take yields back near their historic lows.

New supply may also be weighing on bonds. The Treasury will auction $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday, the last of $99 billion in new sales this week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR rose to 2.01 percent, near their highest levels in around one and a half weeks, from 1.98 percent late on Wednesday.

Long-term Treasury yields have given up almost all of their gains since the Fed last week said it would launch a new program to buy longer-term bonds and sell short-dated notes in a bid to lower borrowing rates and increase lending.

A fall in U.S. jobless claims also increased hopes that a key monthly job number scheduled for release next week will show the economy is stronger than some had feared.

New claims for U.S. jobless benefits fell sharply last week, dropping 37,000 to 391,000, their lowest level since April, the government said.

"This is a number that's going to make people rethink some of their trends and their interpretation of nonfarm payroll next week," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

"The U.S. economy has slipped under the radar, but next week's going to bring it back into full focus," he added.

A separate report on Thursday also showed the U.S. economy grew slightly more than previously reported in the second quarter, helped by consumer spending and export growth that was stronger than earlier estimated. [ID:nCAT005520]

A dramatic drop in inflation expectations, meanwhile, has kept speculation alive that the Fed will need to launch a new round of stimulus to stop the economy from contracting, a move that would likely help bonds.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank may need to ease monetary policy further if inflation or inflation expectations fall significantly. [ID:nS1E78R1VZ]

The gap between yields on 10-year Treasury notes and their inflation-protected counterparts fell to 1.70 percent last week, the lowest since September 2010. It has edged up slightly since then and last stood at 1.88 percent. (Editing by James Dalgleish)